The most expensive area to buy property in Crawley revealed

Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Crawley. Now we reveal where its most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Crawley are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 13 most expensive neighbourhoods in Crawley.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

1. Maidenbower East & Worth The average property price in Maidenbower East & Worth was £432,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Pound Hill The average property price in Pound Hill was £361,500. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Maidenbower West & Furnace Green The average property price in Maidenbower West & Furnace Green was £338,250. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Three Bridges The average property price in Three Bridges was £337,500. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales