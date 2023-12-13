A new micropub and bottle shop has just opened in Burgess Hill.

The Signalbox is opposite the bandstand in Church Walk and opened its doors on Thursday, December 7.

Manager Dan Hipkin said: “Come down for a pint of real ale. We’re serving all local ales straight from the barrel. We’ve got German and Belgian lagers, we’ve got local pale ales, Sussex wines and a real focus on local producers.”

Dan said his staff are knowledgeable and friendly and dogs are welcome indoors. Visit signalbox.pub to find out more.

The Signalbox aims to stay true to the ethos of a micropub and strives to create a welcoming environment that promotes conversation so there is no music or live sports. Instead, people can enjoy a variety of activities like bar skittles, dominoes, playing cards and board games. The Signalbox also has a custom-made Toad in the Hole table by the bar.

The four permanent lines are: Hacker Pschorr – Hefe Weissbier, Paulaner – Munich Helles, Floc – Warm Shade and Bruges Zot – Blonde. There are also drinks from Burning Sky, Hand Brew Co, Lakedown, Loud Shirt, Abyss, Beak, Long Man, Firebird, 360, Silly Moo, Seacider and Ascension, as well as bar snacks, cheeseboards and charcuterie. A rotation of street food vans will also appear on Friday and Saturday evenings in the new year.

The opening times are: 4.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday to Thursday, 3pm to 10.30pm on Friday, 12pm to 10.30pm on Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

1 . The Signalbox in Burgess Hill The Signalbox is opposite the bandstand in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, and opened its doors on Thursday, December 7 Photo: Steve Robards, SR23121301

2 . The Signalbox in Burgess Hill The Signalbox is opposite the bandstand in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, and opened its doors on Thursday, December 7 Photo: Steve Robards, SR23121301

3 . The Signalbox in Burgess Hill The Signalbox is opposite the bandstand in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, and opened its doors on Thursday, December 7 Photo: Steve Robards, SR23121301