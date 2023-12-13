Perrymount District Guides uplift audiences with South African themed Carol Concert in Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took place at St Richard’s Church and was attended by the Mayor of Haywards Heath.

It was put together by the leaders, young leaders, the Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, who chose the theme to help the Coco Foundation, which builds houses and communities in South Africa. Visit www.cocosfoundation.org.uk.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “What a joyful service this was. We received a warm welcome from Father David, the vicar of St Richards, and then the Perrymount District Guide assembly took us through a whole holiday season African style, with music, singing, dance, readings and Christmas decoration artefacts.”

The Coco Foundation charity aims to inspire British teenagers to support orphaned communities within the poorest areas of South Africa and Udanda. It aims to deliver food, water, shelter and professional emotional support and works with international companies, UK schools, community groups and individual volunteers. The charity does not take any administrative costs and is funded entirely by donations.

There was a collection at the Christmas carol service to help fund one girl’s trip to South Africa next summer. She is travelling with a group of older Guides from Sussex Central.