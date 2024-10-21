Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons has announced that it is changing its plan for a new supermarket in Peacehaven.

The Co-op at the Meridian Centre closed in January this year and it was announced that Morrisons would demolish the site and rebuild it into a 27,000-square-foot Morrisons superstore.

The revamp, which was granted planning consent in 2023, was also set to include 10 smaller retail units and a new library space, and council planning officers said the overall scheme would create about 390 full time equivalent jobs.

But when this did not go ahead recently, rumours started to spread on social media that the project would not be completed.

A Morrisons spokesperson has now told the Sussex Express: “The development has taken a number of years to come forward. Due to rising construction costs over that time and changes in market demand on the retail units proposed, we are working on a revised proposal that meets the demand and needs of our prospective customers and allows us to deliver a new viable town centre for Peacehaven.”

Peacehaven Town Council said they are aware of this statement from Morrisions. A notice at www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk said: “Please note that the Town Council has no control or authority regarding this project. If you have any queries or questions, please contact Morrisons directly via email: [email protected].”