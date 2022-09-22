The Safari Pizza Co, is at 21-23 The Broadway and offers freshly made food with hand-made pizza dough in a Neapolitan style.

The restaurant also uses plenty of local ingredients and people can order traditional and unique pizza toppings, as well as starters like burrata salad, desserts like Italian gelato, bar snacks, gins and cocktails.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Davies and Alicia Sandeman, both 34, from Bolney, opened the restaurant on Thursday, September 8

Alex Davies, Alicia Sandeman and the team at Safari with Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker

“I’m very encouraged with all the feedback we’ve had,” said Alex, adding that the restaurant had a busy first night.

Alex hopes the restaurant brings something ‘a little bit different’ to The Broadway while still fitting in with the existing establishments.

“I hope it adds somewhere nice that people can have a drink or come and have a pizza,” he said.

The team at Safari with Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker

Alex and Alicia met in Africa where they spent years travelling and working.

Alex had moved to Botswana in 2014, spending a year in the Kalahari Desert at a cheetah conservation project.

He completed his field guide course and worked in the Okavango Delta as a manager at Mopiri Camp, and it was there he learned how to use a wood fired oven.

Alicia is a professional make up artist who ran a successful wedding venue and wine tasting business. She is part of the Sandeman Port family and a trained sommelier and has always loved Africa.

Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in Haywards Heath

Alex and Alicia came up with the idea for a mobile wood fired pizza business using a Land Rover Defender while they were out on safari in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia.

Since then, they have brought their business to festivals, corporate events, weddings and private parties.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin helped make the first pizza at the restaurant’s opening night calling the venue ‘a fabulous addition to Haywards Heath’.

He said: “Alex, Alicia and the team made us very welcome and the food and atmosphere were simply stunning.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin helps make a pizza at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar

“I wish them every success,” he added.

To book a table visit safaripizzas.co.uk. For bookings of more than six people call 01444 628080.