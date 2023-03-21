New £10m Haywards Heath development launched featuring 20 energy efficient homes

A niche developer has launched a new scheme in Haywards Heath that consists of 20 energy efficient homes.

Sigma Homes has announced that its £10m Spring Bank Scheme will be on a 3.1 acre site off Lunce’s Hill to the south of the town.

The developer said two properties will be sold as ‘First Homes’, which will let first time buyers get a discount of at least 40 per cent off the property value, which is then applied in perpetuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Geoff Potton said a wide selection of homes are now available to reserve off-plan.

A CGI image of what the new homes at theSpring Bank Scheme in Haywards Heath would look like. Photo: Antler Property PR

He said: “There is exceptional countryside and prized attractions close by, as well as easy connectivity to larger towns, cities, and the coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole of the site benefits from a border of mature hedgerows and trees, which provides natural screening for the new homes. Spring Bank’s northern boundary will also feature new native hedgerows, trees, and substantial native shrub planting. There will be plenty of open space for residents to use and enjoy, and we have no doubt this exclusive scheme will be popular with locals seeking a beautiful eco-efficient new home.”

Mr Potton said people can take a look at the plans and choose their preferred home while construction work is underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI image of what the new homes at theSpring Bank Scheme in Haywards Heath would look like. Photo: Antler Property PR

The two, three and four-bedroom houses at Spring Bank range in size from 870 to 1,885 square feet and prices start from £250,000. The first new homes will be available for occupation from October this year.

Sigma Homes said Mid Sussex District Council has set the eligibility criteria for the ‘First Homes’ on the development. The maximum household income for applicants is £80,000 per year, while eligible first time buyers must have lived in the area for 12 consecutive months or have a close family member living locally. Sigma Homes said members, widows or widowers of the armed forces also qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad