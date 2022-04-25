New Rye takeaway planned offering chicken and pizza

The semi-detached property was bought by the applicant following the retirement of the previous owner of the shop and flat in Lea Avenue.

They also own and run the next door Premier convenience store and flats above.

An application has been submitted to Rother District Council for a change of use of the ground-floor unit from shop to restaurant/takeaway.

Plans have been submitted to turn the unit on the left into a takeaway (Google Maps Streetview)

According to the plans the applicant wants to diversify his business to offer eat-in and takeaway chicken and pizza restaurant.

Table and chair spaces would be provided inside for nine eat-in customers alongside a takeaway customer area.

Counter, cooking and washing up areas would be to the rear and a cooking canopy and extract system is also proposed.

Planned opening hours are 10am-11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday.