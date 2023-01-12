An empty city shop is set to come alive again after a catering company announced it would be moving in.

The former site of the The Exclusive Cake Shop and Vintage Tea Rooms in North Street has been empty since April last year but following an announcement on social media shoppers have relished the news that a brand-new business is set to open in the shop.

The Sty in Chi appeared on Facebook at the beginning of this year and owners were quick to post about their plans for 47 North Street. It has been described as: “A beautifully bijou and ‘Higgle Piggle’ hoggery (and more), nestled in the heart of historic Chichester.”

Other porcine pointers included the addition of a ‘hog roast’ hashtag in a later post.

The Sty in Chi is set to open in 47 North Street in the coming weeks

Another update read: “We are working hard behind the scenes, to add our stamp to this beautiful and historic bijou building. The Sty In Chi will incorporate our love of street food with a chilled and casual vibe. Perfect for those that want to ‘take away/grab and go’ or enjoy our cosy indoor seating for coffee catch ups, and lunch with friends and family. Opening soon in the heart of beautiful Chichester… Watch this space.”

The Sty In Chi has been approached for more information.

