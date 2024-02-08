New West Sussex garden centre 'will be opening soon' - and is on the lookout for staff

Findon Vale garden centre will open in Rogers Lane on the Findon Bypas – replacing Findon Garden Centre, which ceased trading on September 15.

Photos published in October showed what the garden centre will look like after the major makeover, following the site’s acquisition by Your Local Garden Centre Group Ltd.

The latest statement from the new owners read: “The garden centre will be opening soon and is expected to be a great success for the local area, we are looking for general assistants ideally with plant knowledge.

"Full time and part time positions are available, weekend work is required.

"If you feel you have the passion and skills, offer exceptional service and the ability to work in a team apply now to [email protected] with your current CV.

"Your Local Garden Centre Group Ltd prides itself on its staff wellbeing and a pleasant working environment.”

The family-owned business operates three other centres, including a new flagship store at Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park that, like Findon, is in the South Downs National Park.

A spokesperson said: “The group’s centres have become known for their quality horticulture, knowledgeable and helpful staff and a wonderful selection of leisure, gift and fine food shopping. Our restaurant and retail concession areas are also a major attraction.”

The centre ‘partially re-opened’ with the coffee shop in November before the transformation began.

The owners said at the time: “The priority on recruitment will be to previous employees. Improvements to the centre will be significant and, subject to planning, take over a year to complete and guarantee high-quality employment and a wonderful facility for the community.

“Development will be sympathetic and in keeping with the horticultural heritage of the site at the same time as including state of the art sustainability features with the aim of creating a carbon neutral business.

“The aim is for Findon Vale to become a place of well-being within the community offering great attention to detail and retail quality as well as a warm welcome.

“We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

1 . Findon Vale Garden Centre The owners of a brand new garden centre in West Sussex have published photos of what the new site will look like 'to give our new customers a feel of how the centre will be developed'. The photos are a mix of all three of the owners' other centres in Mappleborough Green, Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park. Photo: Findon Vale Garden Centre

2 . Findon Vale Garden Centre The owners of a brand new garden centre in West Sussex have published photos of what the new site will look like 'to give our new customers a feel of how the centre will be developed'. The photos are a mix of all three of the owners' other centres in Mappleborough Green, Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park. Photo: Findon Vale Garden Centre

3 . Findon Vale Garden Centre The owners of a brand new garden centre in West Sussex have published photos of what the new site will look like 'to give our new customers a feel of how the centre will be developed'. The photos are a mix of all three of the owners' other centres in Mappleborough Green, Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park. Photo: Findon Vale Garden Centre