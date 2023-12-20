A new wine bar is set to arrive in Eastbourne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dawmouse Furniture Limited, on Carlisle Road, had opened temporarily be opening a wine bar, called Dawson’s Wine Bar, at its store.

The wine bar opened for one week while the Eastbourne International tennis tournament took place in the town from June 25 to July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this, the furniture shop had applied for a permanent alcohol license at the premises, however, plans have stalled following complaints to Eastbourne Borough Council.

A new wine bar is set to arrive in Eastbourne. Picture: Jon Rigby

On Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, Marjorie Ayling objected, writing: “I would like to object to this application on the grounds that we have had this situation before when there was a pub in Carlisle Road.

"The noise was horrendous, the drunken antics, shouting, the road is quiet now this is not the place for a wine bar it is highly residential and the Stage Door is only round the corner.

Despite the objections, plans have now been given the go ahead for the new wine shop to start operating in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawmouse owner Kevin Dawson said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have just obtained our full bar license in time for the holiday season. Join us as we raise a glass to celebrate the joyous festivities this Thursday,

“Our doors will be open for you to enjoy a wide range of delicious wines refreshing beers. Get ready to indulge in the Christmas spirit and unwind with friends and loved ones at our fully stocked bar.