West Hoathly and Sharpthorne residents are submitting objections to a plan for 108 new homes.

Ashill Regen Ltd has applied to redevelop West Hoathly Brickworks on Hamsey Road near the Bluebell Railway.

The application for Class C3 residential dwellings includes the provision of an on-site Suitable Alternative Natural Green Space, access, landscaping and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashill Regen insists that works at the brownfield site ‘fully respect the sensitivity of the location within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’.

Ashill Regen Ltd has applied to redevelop West Hoathly Brickworks on Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne, and build 108 new homes. Picture courtesy of Ashill Regen

But one West Hoathly resident said. “The existing infrastructure cannot support current demand.” They also called access to the site ‘inadequate’, saying there had been ‘no consideration’ given to traffic control for additional users on Top Road and Selsfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Sharpthorne resident said extra vehicles would increase noise levels.

Another raised concerns about the impact on the AONB, as well as the use of ‘heavy lorries and deliveries at the initial building phase’. They said: “Frequent electricity outages, power cuts and lengthy interruptions to water flow (both drainage and domestic water supplies) are already occurring in Hamsey Road."”

Sharpthorne & West Hoathly Development Group held a meeting on March 29 at West Hoathly Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashill Regen Ltd has applied to redevelop West Hoathly Brickworks on Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne, and build 108 new homes. Picture courtesy of Ashill Regen

Group spokesperson and Sharpthorne resident Sinead Young said the plan would drastically increase the number of homes in the neighbourhood.

She called it a ‘poorly thought out, speculative offering’, saying that a limited bus service means people would have to drive, increasing traffic jams and pollution. The group raised concerns about infrastructure, power cuts and water supply too, saying there could be a strain on the sewage system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Boyce, director of Ashill Regen, responded: “We are very proud of the submitted redevelopment proposals, which are the product of many months of pre-application consultation work, and which have been improved and enhanced by this consultation. As a specialist brownfield land developer, we are excited by the opportunity to transform this brownfield site into a sensitive residential development, alongside a new community nature park.”

He continued: “The relationship with the AONB will be significantly improved with the reduction of built footprint by 23 per cent from the existing large industrial buildings and a 53 per cent reduction in hardstanding area. There are several new green spaces proposed with the planting of hundreds of new trees.”

On traffic, Ashill Regen said: “Our transport engineers have undertaken surveys and safety audits alongside an ongoing dialogue with the Highways Authority. The development will include improvements to the junction at Top Road/Station Road including a new bus shelter, footway improvements within Hamsey Road together with improvements to the existing Public Right of Way network and a new footpath link in the north of the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the levels of proposed residential traffic ‘will not lead to any adverse impacts on the road network’.

Ashill Regen also said Southeast Water has confirmed there is ‘sufficient spare capacity’ to supply water to the development, saying the existing sewer is sufficient too. They said the development will be run off its own electricity sub-station ‘without any impact locally’.

They said: “The Education Authority will receive a financial contribution towards local schools. We will be providing these financial contributions through a s106 legal agreement.” Email [email protected]