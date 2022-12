Popular fashion chain Oliver Bonas has opened its doors in Chichester.

The fashion and homeware brand promised to be open in time for Christmas and can been seen in East Street with its doors open and customers busily shopping ahead of the big day.

Plans were approved by Chichester District Council in October to allow the branch to open in the former Monsoon shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Joules, another fashion and homeware store in East Street, closed its doors after the company went into administration earlier this month.