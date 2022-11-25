A brand-new Oliver Bonas shop is set to open in the city before Christmas day.

A planning application was approved by Chichester District Council last month to allow the popular fashion and homeware brand to open in the former Monsoon shop in East Street,

Works have begun on the site with the company’s staple pale green being painted on the shop front. Gold lettering is set to appear on the frontage also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop has also begun hiring staff as it prepares to open in ‘good time’ for Christmas. Passers-by will find a QR code on the shop front.

Oliver Bonas is set to open in East Street before Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early Georgian building is Grade II listed and sites within the Chichester conservation area. In its plans the company has stated that any works undertaken with #reatain the integrity and significance’ of the shop front and that there will be no harm to the special interest of the building.

The East Street retail scene has seen a number of changes in the past year, with New Look taking over the Corn Exchange building from Next, and Sports Direct and Flannels moving into the old New Look site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These changes were shortly followed with the arrival of The Ivy by the Market Cross.

Have you read this? Building works in a Chichester shop have stirred rumours of a new cocktail bar on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad