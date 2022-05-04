Open day for Eastbourne pool hailed ‘resounding success’

The open day at Motcombe Pool on April 28 was attended by 150 people, 60 of which expressed an interested in supporting the new community interest company (CIC), a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said.

This follows the council’s decision to secure the immediate future of Motcombe Pool by registering it as an Asset of Community Value.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Judith Churchman, Heidi Emery, Chair of the Friends of Motcombe Pool, Councillor Robin Maxted and Sarah Tye from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220405-101935001

Restoration work to restore the Victorian pool is estimated to cost more than £1 million.

The council has looked at the community-inspired regeneration of the Saltdean Lido because nearly £4 million has been raised so far to bring that famous pool and facilities back into use.

A community interest company (CIC) will spearhead the fundraising and restoration of the 120-year-old baths. A CIC can bid for and access funding that is not available to other types of organisations.

Councillor Robin Maxted said, “The open day was a resounding success and, on behalf of the team, I’d like to say a big thank you to all who turned up to find out more about our vision for the pool’s future, especially to those who have signed up to be involved in the newly formed Motcombe Pool Community Interest Company (CIC).

“Anyone who wasn’t able to make it to the open day but would like to more involved in the CIC, or if you have any questions regarding the future of the pool, please visit www.motcombepool.org.”