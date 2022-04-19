Open day for Eastbourne pool’s community interest company to ‘spearhead the fundraising and restoration’

Motcombe Pool shut in 2020 because to covid restrictions and due to maintenance issues it hasn’t opened since.

Now Eastbourne Borough Council is launching plans to restore the pool by holding an open day on April 28 from 1pm-7pm at The House, in front of the pool.

A council spokesperson said, “With work to restore the Victorian building estimated to cost over £1 million, the council has looked at the community inspired regeneration of the Saltdean Lido, where nearly £4 million has been raised so far to bring the famous pool and facilities back into use.”

Open day for Motcombe Pool in Eastbourne

This has created the Motcombe Pool Community Interest Company (CIC).

A CIC is a kind of non-charitable limited company which exists to benefit a community rather than making a profit for shareholders.

The spokesperson said, “The council is establishing a CIC to spearhead the fundraising and restoration of the 120-year-old baths. A CIC can bid for and access funding that is not available to other types of organisations.

“Anyone who thinks they have the skills and experience that would benefit the CIC, should go along to the Motcombe Pool Open Day on Thursday April 28 and register their interest.”

The council is hoping as many people as possible will attend and find out how they can get involved.

The open day will include a display showing some of the history of the pool, plus details of the extensive restoration work needed and the funding required, and a recruitment corner where Motcombe Pool supporters will learn more about the many CIC roles that need to be filled.

Councillor Stephen Holt, deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “Swim England, the UK’s swimming governing body, called on the government to commit £1 billion to help refurbish community pools and in doing so exposed the stark reality, that unless the government invests significant money into swimming pools in the UK, the age-old expectation of a local pool for local people could be lost forever in many towns.

“However, we’ve seen how community support has rejuvenated the Saltdean Lido and I believe that the momentum they achieved can be replicated in Motcombe. The council will support all efforts to reopen the pool and that starts with recruiting people with the drive and energy needed on the community interest company.”