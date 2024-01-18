Home Bargains is set to open its new £1million store in East Sussex this week.

The company has announced that its new shop at Ashdown Business Park in Michael Way, Maresfield, Uckfield, is opening its doors on Saturday, January 20.

The opening times will be 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, said the company is creating 48 new jobs in the local community with the Uckfield store, adding that 42 of these will be new hires.

Home Bargains' new store at Ashdown Business Park in Michael Way, Maresfield, Uckfield

Luke Trussler, the new Uckfield Store Manager, said “I am really excited to be opening our new store in Uckfield. I have really enjoyed this incredible opportunity to build a team from the very start and to see it through to our opening day. There has been so much support, I’m really grateful for and I can’t wait to get the store open and trading.”

The new 16,846 square foot store will sell a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks, drinks, and fresh and frozen food.

Luke added: “Uckfield will be a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Home Bargains is one of the UK’s best-loved discount retailers and gets more than five million customers every week. There are more than 600 outlets across the UK. People can find out more about the family-run retailer at www.homebargains.co.uk.

The company added that it would donate £2,000 to Uckfield Foodbank, who help local families in need.