Patisserie Valerie closes in Eastbourne
A chain of patisseries has confirmed it is closing nine sites including Eastbourne.
Patisserie Valerie said in a statement that some branches ‘have not recovered as well as we expected’.
The statement says many of its sites have ‘recovered well’ from the pandemic but feel nine locations will not ‘recover sufficiently’.
The Eastbourne branch in Terminus Road is now closed (as of September 1).
Other sites closing are: Belfast Donegal Square, Belfast Castle Lane, Belfast Forestside, Victoria Station, Windsor, Dundee, Glasgow Central, and Exeter.
Chief executive James Fleming said: "Whilst closing stores is never an easy decision to take, we are confident this is the right thing to do to ensure the group is in a stronger position to continue investing and delivering the high quality experience our customers rightly expect in these challenging times."
The first Patisserie Valerie opened in 1926 in London's Soho and now has 30 sites across the UK.