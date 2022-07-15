Pevensey Bay hotel to be put on sale ‘immediately’ after months of development battles

A planning application was refused last year to change the ground floor of the Bay Hotel into a convenience store. The rooms above would still be used for hotel guests according to the plans.

Hotel owner George Macari said: “A planning application was recommended for approval by the head planning officer but refused by Wealden Planning Committee.”

However, an appeal has been lodged and a final decision it yet to be made following an appeal meeting this week (Monday, July 11).

Bay Hotel owner George Macari

Mr Macari has now revealed he is going to put the hotel on the market with immediate effect.

He said: “It is clear to me as the owner of the Bay Hotel that following the planning appeal hearing held on Monday and since the change of use planning application was refused by Wealden Planning Committee that the Pevensey Bay community and myself see the future of the use of the ground floor differently.

“My vision was to upgrade it and make it work for everyone locally and tourists alike but our management team failed to deliver this mandate and I have taken this project as far as I can hence the application for a change of use.

Bay Hotel will be put up for sale

“As a result I have taken the difficult decision to place the hotel on the market and clear the way for the community or a hospitality group to purchase the hotel and operate it in a way that the community considers most appropriate for the Pevensey Bay community.”

It is unknown when a decision from the appeal meeting will be reached. However, Mr Macari says whatever the planning inspectorate decides, he is selling the hotel.

He said: “This is a decision taken notwithstanding that the appeal has yet to be determined. Whatever the outcome, the appeal decision will be a matter for new owners to consider.

“I'm upset how much it's divided the community. I have never been involved in anything like this, it's snowballed more than I ever thought it would.

“I feel it is morally correct to put the hotel on the market – see if someone else can do a better job. If the locals can bring it all together then brilliant. For me, it feels right to move on.

“The community should take the asset into their own hands and decide its future. I've seen that happen elsewhere in the UK and the Plunkett Foundation and CAMRA amongst other organisations are supportive of such initiatives.”

He adde: “I am pleased that I can say that I am leaving the Bay Hotel in a much better state than when I purchased it – the number of guest rooms has been increased to 18 rooms, it has had a new roof and the property has been returned to it’s former glory so the hotel is now in much better shape for a change of ownership.