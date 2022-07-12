Bay Hotel protest 11-7-22

PICTURES: Pevensey Bay protests against hotel plans

Protests have been held against plans to develop a hotel in Pevensey Bay.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:21 pm

A planning application was refused last year to change the ground floor of the Bay Hotel into a convenience store.

The rooms above would still be used for hotel guests.

However, an appeal has been lodged and a final decision it yet to be made.

Protest outside the hotel on Friday, July 8

Protest and appeal meeting on Monday, July 11

