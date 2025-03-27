Work is progressing on new Hastings homes.

The development, called Station Plaza, of 103 apartments are to rent, and owned by developer Purple Pepper Partnership Limited, according to the Oakfield Estate Agents website.

It states: “The scheme, comprising three blocks ranging from four to seven stories includes 34 one bedroom apartments, 67 two bedroom apartments, and 2 three bedroom penthouses.

"The scheme also offers dedicated private underground parking for residents and bicycle storage.

New Station Plaza apartments being built in Hastings. Pic: staff

"All apartments have been beautifully finished, with great attention to detail, bright and spacious with a contemporary design. Featuring state of the art integrated appliances, high specification finishes with carpets fitted to the bedrooms. Some apartments benefit from private balconies.”

It says there is CCTV across the development and video entry systems for each apartment.

There is also gated parking and on-site parcel lockers.

It adds: “With a dedicated and professional ‘can do’ team on hand to gather feedback and address any issues that may arise quickly and effectively, and with 24/7 digital maintenance reporting through our app residents can rest assured that their problems will be solved efficiently and without hassle.”

It said ‘Phase 1’ of the apartments were due for occupancy by early March 2025.

Phase 2 will be ready in early April 2025, according to the website, and the final phase, Phase 3, May 2025.

Oakfield Estate Agents has been contacted for information on the progress of the development.

