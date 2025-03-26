Hastings Police says it has been carrying out ‘high visibility patrols’ to ‘support the local community and keeping everyone safe’.

A statement of the Hastings Police Facebook page said: “High visibility patrols continue throughout the town.

"Officers were out across the weekend conducting directed patrol activity along Hastings seafront under Op Marble.

“Op Marble is Sussex Police’s proactive response to the night time economy across the county, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.

High visibility patrols In Hastings. Pic: Hastings Police

“During these times, you can expect to see an enhanced police presence, helping to support the local community and keeping everyone safe.”

