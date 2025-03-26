This is why Hastings Police are carrying out seafront patrols
A statement of the Hastings Police Facebook page said: “High visibility patrols continue throughout the town.
"Officers were out across the weekend conducting directed patrol activity along Hastings seafront under Op Marble.
“Op Marble is Sussex Police’s proactive response to the night time economy across the county, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.
“During these times, you can expect to see an enhanced police presence, helping to support the local community and keeping everyone safe.”
Read more:
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?
You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.