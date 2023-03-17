PICTURES: Dame Kelly Holmes helps open Eastbourne's Hampson Beauty Clinic
A beauty group from Kent opened its first Sussex branch last night in Eastbourne with the help from Dame Kelly Holmes.
By India Wentworth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT
Hampson Beauty Clinic, in Grove Road, opened last night (March 16) with special guest Dame Kelly Holmes on hand to give out goodie bags and chat to customers.
The clinic is part of the Hampson Beauty Group which was set up by twin sisters Maria Hammond and Nicola Simpson 20 years ago.
