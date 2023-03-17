Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Kelly Holmes
Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Kelly Holmes
Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Kelly Holmes

PICTURES: Dame Kelly Holmes helps open Eastbourne's Hampson Beauty Clinic

A beauty group from Kent opened its first Sussex branch last night in Eastbourne with the help from Dame Kelly Holmes.

By India Wentworth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT

Hampson Beauty Clinic, in Grove Road, opened last night (March 16) with special guest Dame Kelly Holmes on hand to give out goodie bags and chat to customers.

The clinic is part of the Hampson Beauty Group which was set up by twin sisters Maria Hammond and Nicola Simpson 20 years ago.

Check out the full story here

-

1. Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby) - L-R: Beth Alexander, Nicola Simpson, Kelly Holmes, Maria Hammond, Maria Cramp, Natlee Wheeler

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

-

2. Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

-

3. Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

-

4. Hampson Beauty Clinic, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

- Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
KentSussex