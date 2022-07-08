People protest against Eastbourne hotel development plans

A planning application was refused last year to change the ground floor of the Bay Hotel into a convenience store.

The rooms above would still be used for hotel guests.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, an appeal has been lodged and a final decision it yet to be made.

Protests at the Bay Hotel

The main reason residents are against the plans are traffic worries, concerns over road safety, and lack of parking.

Today (Friday, July 8) Parish Councillor Roy Jieves arranged a demonstration outside the hotel.

He said: “The turnout is fabulous, everyone has made an effort and the passion is showing through."

Protests at the Bay Hotel

His primary concern is the need for a hotel in the area.

He added: “We need a tourist hotel as a seaside town.”

If the proposal went ahead, it would threaten small local businesses, he said.

Neesarsjah Suresh owns a convenience store with Post Office. He said if a new mini supermarket was to open, he would have to shut because he would not be able to compete.

Protests at the Bay Hotel

He added: “It’s not fair for them to come in and open a new shop.”

Jill Derbyshire said: “All the businesses have helped us during Covid and now we need to support them.”

Barbara Barton’s main concern was road safety.

She said: “What it's used for is one thing, but what can't happen is an 11m loading bay – it will be a health and safety hazard and block up the whole village.”

Mrs Barton said the demonstration shows the ‘strength of opposition’ to the plans.

Hope Louise shared these concerns and said it would be ‘dangerous’ for the proposal to go ahead.

Martin Watson said the area sees lots of tourists and ‘we need a hotel for them’.

He said: “Tourism is a benefit for everyone – it makes the place much more fun for people to live in.”

On Monday (July 11) a protest will go ahead outside the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane from 9am-10am, ahead of the appeal meeting at 10am.