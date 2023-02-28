A couple from Polegate has opened their first tattoo parlour and said it doesn’t fit the stereotype that people often think of.

Valhalla Tattoo Studio can be found on High Street and officially opened on Saturday (February 25).

Tattoo artist Michelle Bernard-Hillier has previously worked in shared studios in Eastbourne and Lindfield, but she said it was always the aim to open her own parlour with her husband Lee Hillier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle said: “It’s always been a dream to open our own place. We can’t process it yet and we’ve been planning this for so long. We got the keys in January and we’ve done everything from scratch.”

Polegate couple opens tattoo parlour going against the stereotype: ‘It’s like a dream’

Lee said: “Since we met it was always something we wanted to do. Michelle can focus on her art and I’ll deal with everything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stereotype that comes to mind with a tattoo studio is dark paint with rock music, something that can be intimidating. This studio is far from that and actually looks more like a spa!

Lee said: “It’s an extension of our home. We want people to come and have a different experience to what you’d have at other studios, hopefully we’ve hit the nail on the head.”

When asked about the name ‘Valhalla’, Lee explained the couple has always been interested in Nordic and Viking things and this not only reflects in the interior design of the studio, but also the name. Valhalla means ‘hall of the fallen’ and acts as a counterpart to paradise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polegate couple opens tattoo parlour going against the stereotype: ‘It’s like a dream’

Michelle said: “We always say ‘I love you until Valhalla, we’ll be together until Valhalla’ - it means something to us.”

At the weekend the studio officially opened. Lee said: “It was pretty overwhelming. You couldn’t move there were so many people here - it went in a flash.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the pandemic there has been a rise in the number of tattoo shops and Lee said he thinks this is because people are ‘more free with their choices’ now. Michelle spoke more about this in a recent piece looking at the changing high street.

Michelle will start tattooing tomorrow (March 1) and said she’s already booked up for the next six weeks.

Polegate couple opens tattoo parlour going against the stereotype: ‘It’s like a dream’

Instagram - @valhallatattoopolegate / @my_michelle_tattoo

Advertisement Hide Ad