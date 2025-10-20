Popular Scandinavian retailer reveals opening date for new Crawley store - and there's a treat for the first 100 customers

Inside Søstrene Grene

Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene has revealed when it will open its new store in Crawley’s County Mall, continuing its UK expansion.

On Friday 24th October at 9:59am, the Danish homewares brand will open the doors to its newest Sussex store in County Mall, Crawley. This launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing UK expansion, with the Crawley store adding to the brand’s presence in Sussex.

Bringing its signature Scandinavian-inspired designs to Crawley will further the brand’s expansion throughout Sussex. Søstrene Grene’s new store will offer a curated selection of affordable homewares, furniture, lifestyle products and craft essentials. Within the popular County Mall, the store’s location puts the brand at the heart of the energetic town.

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers through the doors will receive a voucher for a large, tufted rug worth over £60. Guests will also be gifted with canvas tote bag filled with Søstrene Grene goodies while enjoying live performances by a classical string duo and ballerinas. Shoppers will also be among the first to enter the newest Søstrene Grene store to explore the brand’s latest collections, accompanied by light refreshments.

Shoppers will be able to browse Søstrene Grene’s carefully curated collection, featuring everything from home décor and kitchen essentials to craft materials, stationery and seasonal pieces.

Originating in Denmark, Søstrene Grene now has over 360 stores globally, with this new location making it 61 locations across the UK. The new Crawley store adds to Søstrene Grene’s growing presence in Sussex, joining established sites in Horsham and Brighton.

Mikkel Grene, group CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, comments: “We’re thrilled to continue our expansion across the UK and Sussex with the opening of our new Crawley store at County Mall. This marks an exciting step for us as we bring our signature sense of ‘hygge’ to the town, creating a warm, welcoming space where everyone can relax, browse and enjoy the experience.”

UK Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who operate Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England, Scotland and Wales, are excited to bring shoppers to the new Crawley store.

Norma Jacob, comments: “We’re proud to unveil our new store in County Mall. The centre offers a fresh and inspiring way to experience Søstrene Grene in the heart of this vibrant town. Our aim is to create a calm, welcoming space where customers can pause, explore and enjoy a moment of Scandinavian serenity.”

Richard Power adds: “We’re always overwhelmed by the warm response to our store openings and Crawley is no exception. We’re excited to introduce the world of Søstrene Grene to our newest destination and bringing a touch of tranquillity and timeless design to the town.”

Damien Gough, Deputy Centre Manager, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Søstrene Grene to County Mall. The brand’s Scandinavian style and thoughtful shopping experience are a perfect addition to our retail mix, and we know it will resonate strongly with our customers. This opening reflects our commitment to bringing exciting and diverse retailers to Crawley, ensuring County Mall continues to be a destination where shoppers can discover something new every visit."

Søstrene Grene’s new store in County Mall, Crawley, will officially open on Friday, 24th October at 9:59am.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit: https://sostrenegrene.com or follow them on Instagram: @sostrenegrene