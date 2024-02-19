Popular Worthing pub up for sale as long-standing owner seeks to retire

Pete Wilson has owned and operated the Hare & Hounds since 2007, building up a pub that is highly-regarded for its wide range of case ales, as well as its traditional home-cooked food.

The pub appears in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide on an annual basis and is well known for its live music and quiz nights.

Pete said he is now looking to retire and has put the established Portland Road business with strong trade on the market with Sidney Phillips.

The £75,000 leasehold price includes fixtures, fittings and goodwill, with stock at valuation in addition.

The Hare & Hounds is held on a Laurel Lease Agreement from Stonegate Pub Partners and the term was recently extended for a further five years.

The immaculate pub with traditional bar is full of character, being Grade II listed and boasting a Victorian façade. The pub occupies two former fishermen's cottages that are among the oldest buildings in Worthing.

The open-plan, U-shaped bar is immaculate and there is seating for 58, with room for more sat at the bar. There is also spacious four-bedroom owners accommodation and a courtyard patio for customers.

The lease is of partial tie, free of tie on one guest ale, ciders wines, spirits and minerals.

Sidney Phillips says the pub is eye catching to passers by and it is presented to a superb standard throughout, requiring little to no initial investment.

The agent added: "We are of the opinion that the Hare & Hounds would suit an experienced first-time buyer or an existing operator who could take over this popular and well-established business which requires little investment or redesign."

Viewing strictly by appointment only, arranged by Sidney Phillips. Email [email protected] or telephone 01892 725900 for more information.

1 . Hare & Hounds, Worthing Pete Wilson has owned and operated the Hare & Hounds since 2007, building up a pub that is highly-regarded for its wide range of case ales, as well as its traditional home-cooked food Photo: Sidney Phillips

2 . Hare & Hounds, Worthing Pete Wilson has owned and operated the Hare & Hounds since 2007, building up a pub that is highly-regarded for its wide range of case ales, as well as its traditional home-cooked food Photo: Sidney Phillips

3 . Hare & Hounds, Worthing Pete Wilson has owned and operated the Hare & Hounds since 2007, building up a pub that is highly-regarded for its wide range of case ales, as well as its traditional home-cooked food Photo: Sidney Phillips