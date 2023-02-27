We noticed that some significant buildings have totally vanished in today's landscape but some are still there. Some remain as prominent today as they did 208 years ago and some stand fast, tucked between more modern additions to Worthing. St Paul's Church, now The Venue, in Chapel Road, stands out as an example. It was opened in 1812 as Worthing Chapel of Ease, at that time when Worthing was being developed into a town. Alongside it is Ambrose Place, where the Regency houses were just being built by Ambrose Cartwright. Portland Road is another fascinating example. It used to run south to the sea but is now cut off completely by Marks & Spencer. Some of those buildings from the early days, however, are now Grade II listed to preserve them.