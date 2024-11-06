The sandwich shop chain officially opened to the public on Wednesday, November 6 at the former Patisserie Valerie site in Terminus Road.

The site previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie has been vacant since 2022.

In May, an application sent to Eastbourne Borough Council laid out plans to add a single story extension to the building for additional seating, and to install two illuminated signs on the shop frontage.

Eastbourne residents will be able to enjoy all that the chain has to offer as well as the shop’s Christmas menu which launched across the country on Tuesday, November 5 and includes special festive items such as Hot Pigs in Blankets Roll, a Brie, Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Toastie and Pret’s Hog Roast Mac and Cheese.

The new shop in Terminus Road joins a number of Pret a Manger shops in Sussex, with branches operating in Crawley, Brighton, Chichester, Horsham, and Worthing.

