Pub revival, Brighton landmarks and a modern folly — a landmark year in Sussex property development

From saving a historic country pub in Mid Sussex to reviving one of Brighton’s most iconic entertainment venues, The Matsim Group is delivering bold, high-impact projects across the region — all while taking on a mix of heritage preservation, structural regeneration, and imaginative rural design. The Brighton-based property development firm is enjoying what it describes as a “landmark year,” as four major projects — each distinct in purpose and place — come to life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jolly Tanners: A Staplefield Landmark Reborn

Leading the charge is the grand reopening of The Jolly Tanners, a Grade II listed country pub in the village of Staplefield, which reopened on the summer solstice following a £1 million refurbishment.

After falling into decline, the pub was at risk of permanent closure — a fate facing many rural venues nationwide. Matsim purchased the site at the end of 2023 and has since restored it with a beautifully landscaped garden, orangery extension, and a fully refitted kitchen helmed by acclaimed local chef Mark Charker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton Hippodrome

“The Jolly Tanners is a special place,” said a Matsim spokesperson. “It was a very popular family country pub in Mid Sussex in the 1990s but, like so many, had a tough time over the past two decades. We’re thrilled to welcome the public back to a revitalised venue.”

With a menu focused on elevated pub classics, A La Carte options, and a top-tier Sunday roast, Matsim says the venue is already drawing attention beyond the local community.

Brighton Hippodrome: Full Steam Ahead for 2027

Meanwhile in Brighton, one of the most complex and ambitious cultural restoration projects in the South East continues to gather pace. The redevelopment of the Brighton Hippodrome — a Grade II* listed former theatre — is now in final design stages, with a confirmed operator and an opening date targeted for 2027.

Kingswest

The Hippodrome hasn’t seen a live performance since 1967, when Chuck Berry took to the stage following acts like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Matsim is aiming to reopen the venue 60 years on, nearly to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly excited to see the building starting to take shape after so long spent on design,” the spokesperson said. “Restoring the Hippodrome has always been about giving the city back one of its lost but not forgotten treasures. It’s going to be a great addition to the performance capacity of the city and will bolster the city’s cultural and community needs.”

Final layout plans are now being prepared, including acoustic treatments, fire engineering, and accessibility updates — though navigating the planning regime for such a heritage asset has presented challenges.

Kingswest Centre: Long-awaited Facelift for Brighton’s Most Visible Landmark

Sussex

Another major piece of Brighton's built environment is also getting attention. Matsim has confirmed that structural assessments carried out by Odeon’s consultant engineers have triggered a comprehensive repair programme for the Kingswest Centre, home to Odeon and Pryzm. A vast scaffolding system has already been installed to support the building’s façade.

“The building has been in a poor condition for many years despite its prominent position,” said the spokesperson. “Whether you’re a day tripper reaching the beach at the bottom of West Street or a local passing in the car on Kings Road, its condition has been clear to see. It is the most prominent building to greet the 12 million visitors to Brighton and currently brings down the area in spite of the improvements that may happen around it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matsim plans to work closely with Odeon to ensure the repairs restore the Kingswest Centre to a standard befitting its central location.

A New Folly for Sussex

The Jolly Tanners

Rounding off the company’s eclectic 2025 portfolio is something rarely seen in modern British development — the construction of a folly.

Built beside a wedding venue in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Matsim’s new three-storey folly features an ornate spiral staircase and a panoramic viewing terrace offering 360-degree views from the North Downs to the South Downs.

“We love interesting projects and it’s fantastic to see the physical look as good as the plans,” said the team. “We hope to regularly host the public, classical concerts and various other events around it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Year of Contrasts and Commitment

From saving community pubs to restoring long-neglected landmarks and creating bold new rural structures, Matsim’s 2025 activities paint a picture of a company deeply invested in both place and legacy.