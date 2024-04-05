Pub voted Sussex's best applies for late night music license
The Eight Bells in Jevington, which was voted as the Best Sussex Pub at the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online, has applied for the license to play live recorded music at the pub until 1am.
The pub on Jevington Road was nominated for the Best Sussex pub award in the BRAVOs, which is run by Restaurants Brighton, and competed against other establishments across the county.
The team at Restaurants Brighton praised the Jevington pub for its ‘beautiful landscaped gardens’ set in a ‘picturesque’ village.
The new license plans would see the recorded music play from 10am until 1am which is later that it currently does.
The South Downs National Park Planning Authority made no comment on the application.
To view the application visit South Downs National Park Planning Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/24/01210/LIC
