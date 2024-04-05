Pub voted Sussex's best applies for late night music license

The pub which was voted Sussex’s best in 2024 has applied for a late night music license.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Eight Bells in Jevington, which was voted as the Best Sussex Pub at the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online, has applied for the license to play live recorded music at the pub until 1am.

The pub on Jevington Road was nominated for the Best Sussex pub award in the BRAVOs, which is run by Restaurants Brighton, and competed against other establishments across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team at Restaurants Brighton praised the Jevington pub for its ‘beautiful landscaped gardens’ set in a ‘picturesque’ village.

The Eight Bells in Jevington, which was voted as the Best Sussex Pub at the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online, has applied for the license to play live recorded music at the pub until 1am. Picture: Stephen CurtisThe Eight Bells in Jevington, which was voted as the Best Sussex Pub at the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online, has applied for the license to play live recorded music at the pub until 1am. Picture: Stephen Curtis
The Eight Bells in Jevington, which was voted as the Best Sussex Pub at the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online, has applied for the license to play live recorded music at the pub until 1am. Picture: Stephen Curtis

The new license plans would see the recorded music play from 10am until 1am which is later that it currently does.

The South Downs National Park Planning Authority made no comment on the application.

To view the application visit South Downs National Park Planning Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/24/01210/LIC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.