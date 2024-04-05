Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eight Bells in Jevington, which was voted as the Best Sussex Pub at the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online, has applied for the license to play live recorded music at the pub until 1am.

The team at Restaurants Brighton praised the Jevington pub for its ‘beautiful landscaped gardens’ set in a ‘picturesque’ village.

The new license plans would see the recorded music play from 10am until 1am which is later that it currently does.

The South Downs National Park Planning Authority made no comment on the application.