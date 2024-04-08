The Salvation Army Community Café is in Cyprus Road and offers food, drink and a place to talk.

Burgess Hill’s deputy mayor Tofojjul Hussain attended the official opening, which took place on Friday, April 5 (10am-12pm).

He said: “I’m immensely pleased to see that a community café has been opened by the Salvation Army. I think it’s going to be a tremendous hub for our community.”

Attendees enjoyed tea, coffee and light snacks.

To find out more about what the Salvation Army offers in Burgess Hill, including monthly health checks and visits from the Salvation Army Employment Service, email [email protected] or call 01444 235561.

The Salvation Army is a registered charity worldwide Christian church that aims to fight against social inequality. They have around 650 churches and community centres where they offer help and support and work to tackle issues like homelessness, modern slavery, poverty and addiction.

1 . The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill launched a drop in cafe on Friday, April 5 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040501

2 . The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill launched a drop in cafe on Friday, April 5 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040501

3 . The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill launched a drop in cafe on Friday, April 5 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040501

4 . The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill The Salvation Army in Burgess Hill launched a drop in cafe on Friday, April 5 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040501