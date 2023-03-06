A brand-new Chichester business enjoyed queues out the doors after opening this weekend.

The Sty in Chi opened in 47 North Street on Saturday with a soft-launch. The new eatery enjoyed a busy lunch-time rush with queues out the door. The owners posted this message to their Facebook followers: “Yesterday we ‘quietly’ opened our doors for a soft opening, to give us the opportunity to get to grips with the dynamics and tweak any glitches.… Hindsight is a great thing, and we sold out of hog roast, potatoes and the majority of our cakes, with a queue outside the door for the lunch period.

“Aside from a printer failure, early morning flood, and a fire alarm we didn't do so bad! We need to tweak and change a few things. We will make mistakes, but we welcome your constructive feedback as we adapt and evolve the business. Love Angie, Jason, Sarah and all the team.”

The venue opened fully this morning (Monday, March 6).

The Market Cross in Chichester

Speaking to Sussex World and The Chichester Observer last month, “We are really looking forward everyone coming in and getting feedback from people about what they think about it. I think it will be really well received and we have really strong sense of business and there’s a massive gap in the market for grab-and-go food.”

