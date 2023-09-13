Renowned ‘Balkan baker’ from Crawley set to open new pie shop in London after business took off in Lockdown

A chef who grew up in Crawley is set to open a new Balkan-influenced pie shop in South London.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spasia Dinkovski, who created Mystic Burek (formerly Mystic Börek), will open her permanent home at 227 Dartmouth Road, Sydenham, on Thursday, September 21.

Spasia, a Balkan-British woman who was born to Macedonian parents in the UK, started her business during Lockdown in 2020, delivering her food with a trolley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "Although I've always wanted to own my own place since starting in kitchens, the past three years I've really focused on building this brand, doing it all myself and working relentlessly."

Spasia Dinkovski's first kitchen job at 17 was working a doner kebab machine in a Turkish restaurant in Crawley

She continued: "The Mystic Burek shop is going to be a celebration of all things Second Generation Balkan, a nod to my heritage and our cultural obsession with hospitality and making all that walk through the door feel right at home. After moving around so much for three years, I can't wait to flourish in my own space and take things to the next level with my food."

Spasia's first kitchen job at 17 was working a doner kebab machine in a Turkish restaurant in Crawley. She has now worked in the industry for around two decades, having started her career running a late night sandwich pop up in bars around Brooklyn, New York. After moving to London she worked in restaurants before founding Mystic Burek in 2020, having been inspired by her grandmother's recipe book.

Spasia’s cooking style, which is Second Generation, Diaspora Balkan, became an overnight hit and she soon stopped working from her home kitchen, finding a commercial kitchen and drivers to deliver pies within the M25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new pie shop's menu will offer ‘Hot Filo Pies by the Slice’, including: Creamed Spinach, Parmesan, Potato and Kurdish Chilli (£7.50); Taleggio, Sticky Greens and Pickled Peppers (£8); Ras El Hanout Lamb; Charred Onion and Peach Honey (£8); and Mortadella, Soft White Cheese and Salsa Verde (£8). Weekly specials will include Burek Sandwiches and Deep Fried Burek alongside Balkan snacks. There will also be desserts like the Sour Cherry Baklava & Bergamot Cream. Her restaurant offers Balkan drinks, filter coffee and tea as well.