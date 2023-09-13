The Albourne Village Show returns this weekend with a variety of fun activities for the whole family.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The day begins at 12pm on Saturday, September 16, and runs until The Big Tidy Up at 10pm.

Throughout the afternoon there will be events in the marquee, the village hall, the park and the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun starts in the marquee with a kids' disco from 12.30pm to 2pm, followed by an open mic event from 2pm to 3pm and then live music.

The Albourne Village Show returns at 12pm on Saturday, September 16

In the park there will be a cars show from 11am, a dog show from 2pm to 3.30pm and a tug-of-war from 5pm. Teas, coffees and cakes will be available in the village hall from 12pm with VR games to try from 3.30pm to 6pm. The car park will feature a fire engine, an ice cream van, a pizza man and a burger van.