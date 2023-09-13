BREAKING
Albourne Village Show: cars, VR games, live music and more at this year's big family event

The Albourne Village Show returns this weekend with a variety of fun activities for the whole family.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
The day begins at 12pm on Saturday, September 16, and runs until The Big Tidy Up at 10pm.

Throughout the afternoon there will be events in the marquee, the village hall, the park and the car park.

The fun starts in the marquee with a kids' disco from 12.30pm to 2pm, followed by an open mic event from 2pm to 3pm and then live music.

The Albourne Village Show returns at 12pm on Saturday, September 16
In the park there will be a cars show from 11am, a dog show from 2pm to 3.30pm and a tug-of-war from 5pm. Teas, coffees and cakes will be available in the village hall from 12pm with VR games to try from 3.30pm to 6pm. The car park will feature a fire engine, an ice cream van, a pizza man and a burger van.

The Albourne Village Show has previously attracted up to 1,000 people after it grew from a traditional summer fete.