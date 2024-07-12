Renowned Worthing schoolwear shop Mcgregors is making a return, with a focus on sustainable uniform and workwear. Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

Renowned Worthing schoolwear shop Mcgregors is making a return, with a focus on sustainable uniform and workwear.

The shop in Portland Road, in the town centre, closed down several years ago due to retirement but the business is now returning with a new shop at 36 Goring Road, West Worthing, replacing the former Dogs Trust charity shop.

Peter Smith, who ran Mcgregors for many years, said the shop would be specialising in sustainable schoolwear and workwear, with personalisation available.

His business partner, Ramiz Ahmed, will be running the shop day to day and a new website will be going live at mcgregorsuniforms.co.uk at the end of the month.

Ramiz said he was looking forward to the shop opening and Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper will be cutting the ribbon at 10am on Saturday, July 13.

Justice & Co commercial estate agency, which managed the letting of the shop, confirmed the deal on Facebook on June 28.

The post read: "We are delighted to confirm that Justice & Co Commercial Property Specialists have completed the letting of 36 Goring Road in Worthing to the much loved and established Mcgregors Schoolwear.

"Growing up in Worthing, Mcgregors, based in Portland Road, was the place to go for school uniforms and the like. I remember it closing down due to retirement of the owners.

"Fast forward several years and the company are re-forming, backed by the 'old guard' and joining the high street in Goring. This letting has been extremely challenging for a variety of reasons but as a team, Sarah Justice, Isla Ford and myself, alongside the excellent Jon Clays at Mayo Wynne Baxter, have got it over the line at last.

"Welcome back to Worthing, Mcgregors – we, alongside hundreds of parents, can't wait for the grand opening."