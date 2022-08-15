Results are in for controversial Stone Cross car wash plans

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April it was reported how residents were worried about plans for the car wash to appear on land at Sussex Trade Centre, Rattle Road. The land would be changed into a car wash and valet service alongside the existing car sales/repairs business.

Now it has been shared on the Wealden District Council website that the plans were approved on August 12.

The car wash will be open Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm and 10am-4pm Sundays and Bank Holidays, according to the decision notice.

A number of residents wrote letters objecting to the plans with concerns around noise, traffic increasing on Rattle Road, and a bend near the access point potentially causing a collision.