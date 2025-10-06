Sainsbury’s and Argos to recruit 19,000 roles in Sussex and across the UK this Christmas

Sainsbury’s and Argos have launched a nationwide festive recruitment drive for 19,000 seasonal roles to help deliver customer service throughout the Christmas period.

This includes 17,000 roles at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 at Argos. From replenishing shelves to serving customers at the tills and delivering last-minute gifts to customers’ homes, seasonal colleagues will play a vital role in helping households across the UK celebrate the holidays.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s added: “To support the team during the busy festive season, we’re providing free food during shifts and offering eligible colleagues a 10% discount at Sainsbury’s and Argos, rising to 15% every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s, and on payday at Argos.

“We’ve also upskilled existing colleagues to manage on-demand orders and work flexibly across the store, helping build a more agile workforce ready to serve customers however and whenever they choose to shop.”

Tracey Clements, Chief Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain Officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “Christmas is when customers count on us most and our colleagues play a vital role in making it truly special.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to help us deliver great-tasting festive products, unbeatable value and brilliant service across our stores, fulfilment centres and out on the road, delivering to customers in communities across the UK. Whether joining us for the first time or returning to share the festive spirit once again, we’re proud to grow our team for the most exciting time of the year.”