Save Eastbourne Bandstand action group prepare to hold public meeting

Save Eastbourne Bandstand will hold the meeting at The View Hotel in Grand Parade at 6.30pm on Monday (April 4).
The following people will be present:
Nick Gray – The Environment Agency Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager
Tim Whelan – Director of Service Delivery from Lewes and Eastbourne Borough Council and Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Project
Andrew Walker – Senior advisor Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell
Local councillors and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Eastbourne Hospitality Association have all been invited.
