Save Eastbourne Bandstand action group prepare to hold public meeting

The action group working to save Eastbourne Bandstand is holding a public meeting next week.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 1st April 2022, 1:31 pm

Save Eastbourne Bandstand will hold the meeting at The View Hotel in Grand Parade at 6.30pm on Monday (April 4).

The following people will be present:

Nick Gray – The Environment Agency Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager

Tim Whelan – Director of Service Delivery from Lewes and Eastbourne Borough Council and Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Project

Andrew Walker – Senior advisor Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

Local councillors and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Eastbourne Hospitality Association have all been invited.

