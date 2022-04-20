Seaside favoruite pub in Bognor Regis is now independently owned

A seaside pub in Bognor Regis is now independently owned after former manager Rob Chamberlain accepted the leasehold last month.

The Waverley, on Marine Drive West, was formerly run by national pub chain Young’s but, when the lease expired on March 23 and the company was not interested in continuing with the business, Mr Chamberlain stepped forward.

Taking charge of a 20-year lease on March 24, Mr Chamberlain said his owner ship has already been well-received by locals, and that his time with Young’s has stood him in good stead for the running of his own establishment.

The Waverley, in Aldwick, will also be serving customers on it's terrace- which offers wonderful views of the sea- from April 12.

“We get local beers in, we use the butcher’s down at Rose Green, we get local groceries in. We really make sure to use local suppliers now that we can do that,” he said.

“We try to do beach clear-ups here, we do mother-baby mornings. We’re trying to do real community events to get people involved with the pub.”

That commitment seems to have paid off, with the pub raking in record numbers over the last few weeks.

“It’s been amazing,” Mr Chamberlain said. “The weather and the Easter holiday have helped, but the support and the backing from the locals has been phenomenal.”