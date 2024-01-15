Second Hailsham restaurant closes in space of few days
The Spot on George Street in Hailsham announced its closure on Friday, January 12.
The announcement comes just days after B12 Bar and Kitchen on Hailsham high street announced that it had closed due to ‘continued financial difficulties’.
A spokesperson for the Spot said: “Unfortunately, we have had to close our doors. This is not easy, we’ve had a blast these past few months but all good things must come to an end.
“We just wanted to thank everyone who has supported us, and to our wonderful staff, thank you for making it a great place to work.”
The restaurant, which specialised in ‘smash burgers, proper good sides and the tastiest puds’ opened its doors in September 2023, after the previous restaurant which was located in the same building, Ribs and Co, had announced that it would no longer be open to customers.