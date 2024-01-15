Second Hailsham restaurant closes in space of few days

A restaurant in Hailsham has announced that it has closed with immediate effect.

The Spot on George Street in Hailsham announced its closure on Friday, January 12.

A spokesperson for the Spot said: “Unfortunately, we have had to close our doors. This is not easy, we’ve had a blast these past few months but all good things must come to an end.

“We just wanted to thank everyone who has supported us, and to our wonderful staff, thank you for making it a great place to work.”