Shoreham Port invests in UK’s first Mantsinen 140M crane

By Kate Tyrer
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:28 BST

Shoreham Port has announced their latest major investment with the purchase of a new Mantsinen 140M Hybrilift crane, marking a significant step forward in operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Internationally recognised for its advanced design and sustainable performance, the Mantsinen 140M is a trusted model at ports worldwide. With a maximum reach of 30 metres and a handling capacity of up to 900 tonnes per hour, the Mantsinen 140M is exceptionally well suited to Shoreham Port’s cargo handling operations.

Thanks to its Hybrilift energy recovery system, the crane offers greater fuel efficiency, enhanced reliability, and smarter energy use. Capturing and storing energy when the main boom is lowered, the system then reuses it when lifting - providing the equivalent of up to 210kW of additional power. Combined with closed loop swing hydraulics, on-demand hydraulic flow, and temperature-compensated performance, the crane operates efficiently in all weather conditions; using less fuel, reducing emissions, and keeping noise levels to a minimum. In line with other plant across the Port, the crane will run on ISCC certified HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), enabling an 80–90% reduction in CO2e emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels, marking a key step in their progress towards net zero.

Brian Rousell, Director of Engineering & IT at Shoreham Port commented “We’re proud to have completed this important investment for Shoreham Port. The new crane provides the power and reach we need to meet both current and future cargo handling demands, while significantly reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. We’ve worked closely with Cooper Specialised Handling and Mantsinen Group throughout the process, and their expertise and support have been exceptional. Thanks to this strong collaboration, and with our team now fully trained, the crane is already being smoothly integrated into our operations.”

