Sidlesham business Caroline's Dairy recognised for Co-operative's Local Flavours anniversary

Southern Co-op started working with Caroline's Dairy 12 years ago as part of the range which aims to support local farmers and producers.Caroline Spiby said: "We are very proud to have our artisan product being so successfully recognised in a larger brand food retailer, reflecting the ethical commitment the company has to support the small and local producer.

"In our experience the investment Southern Co-op has made in its supplier portal has meant the process of receiving orders, delivering goods and receiving payment works in a straightforward and seamless manner, which in turn has seen our offer grow since 2010 and they now stock our delicious ice cream in 17 stores."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The range currently includes around 2,000 products from more than 200 suppliers.

Caroline's Dairy team members and their cows.

Every county where Southern Co-op trades has a bespoke Local Flavours range which may include cheeses, yogurts, cream, ice cream, cakes and baked goods, sandwiches, meat, fish or beer.

It has helped shoppers reduce their carbon footprint by buying 40 per cent more local products from a regional Co-operative than five years ago.

Matt Elliott, Southern Co-op's retail buying and services manager, who looks after the Local Flavours range, said: "Southern Co-op's enthusiasm for local food and drink comes from the amazing flavours, the dedicated people behind the products, and the benefits to the environment.

"As an independent, regional co-operative, we strive to be a sustainable and responsible business and our Local Flavours range is just one way in which we achieve this.

"Over the last 15 years, we have developed some incredible relationships with our Local Flavours producers and discovered hidden talent which has gone on to be stocked on shelves nationwide."

Southern Co-op is also planning to visit Nell Ball Farm which was a previous finalist in the Sussex Food Awards, sponsored by Southern Co-op.

For more information about Caroline’s Dairy, visit: https://carolinesdairy.co.uk/

To find out more about the Southern Co-op's Local Flavours range, visit: www.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk/food/local-flavours/.