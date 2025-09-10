SLM Group celebrates 65 years of service, community, and care

SLM Group is celebrating 65 years since its founding in October 1960. Over the years, the family-run motor group has maintained a strong community presence and donated more than £65,000 to local charities. To thank its customers, SLM Group is honouring the anniversary with a special £6,500 prize draw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn, St Leonards Motors (SLM Group) is proud to mark an incredible milestone — over six decades of service, growth, and community support. The family-run business, which began as a small garage in St Leonards-on-Sea, is celebrating its heritage while showing gratitude to its customers.

Founded by father and son team Graham and Brian Wakeford, SLM Group has expanded from its original garage into a network of dealerships and service centres across East Sussex, Kent, East Anglia, Surrey, Hampshire and Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SLM Group now has over 350 employees working across 14 brands, including manufacturers such as Toyota, Renault, CUPRA, and Suzuki. The family still own the business today and keep it true to its founding values: quality, care, and community.

St Leonards Motors Group’s Garage on the Green, St Leonards-on Sea in 1960.

As SLM Group celebrates 65 years, its proudest achievements aren’t just in motoring, but in the support it has given to causes that touch thousands of local lives.

From charity abseils to fundraising bike rides, the group has backed organisations such as The Sara Lee Trust, which supports people living with life-threatening conditions, and Nelson’s Journey, which helps children coping with bereavement. SLM Group also continues to sponsor local clubs and partner with community cricket teams across the country.

Andrew Bullimore, Operations Director at SLM Group, said: “Reaching 65 years is about recognising the hard work of our teams, the loyalty of our customers, and the strong foundations that will carry us forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 65th anniversary isn’t just about the years – it’s about the people. SLM Group wants to say thank you to the communities who have welcomed, supported, and got to know them throughout the years.

As part of the celebrations, everyone who orders a new Toyota from any SLM Toyota centre before 11th October 2025, the official anniversary, will be entered into a £6,500 prize draw. It’s a small gesture of thanks, because this milestone belongs as much to our communities as it does to SLM Group.

Terms and conditions apply. UK residents. Prize paid by bank transfer. Please see www.slm.co.uk/toyota/event-offers/special/slm-group-65th-celebration

About SLM Group: St Leonards Motors Group has car showrooms, service, parts and body repair centres across East Sussex, Kent, East Anglia, Surrey, Hampshire and Essex. Their dealership portfolio comprises renownedbrands such as Toyota, Renault, Vauxhall, Suzuki and CUPRA, offering their customers new and approved used car sales, as well as Lexus and Nissan Authorised Repairer status. In addition to their main dealer franchises, SLM Group operates their own used car branches, known as SLM Select, providing customers with pre-owned vehicle options. For more information, please visit www.slm.co.uk.