South East business confidence rises in February

Business confidence in the South East rose 16 points during February to 33%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies in the South East reported higher confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, up nine points at 45%. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, up 25 points to 22%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 33% (vs. 17% in January).

A net balance of 22% of businesses in the region also expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up four points on last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the next six months, South East businesses identified their top target areas for growth as entering new markets and evolving their offering, for example by introducing new products or services (both 43%) and investing in their team, for example through training and development (29%).

User (UGC) Submitted

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

National picture

Overall, UK business confidence rose 12 points in February to 49% — its highest level since August 2024.

Firms’ optimism in their own trading prospects increased six points to 57%, while their confidence in the wider economy rose 18 points to 42%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East was the most confident UK nation or region in February (69%), followed by the North West and East of England, both at 61%.

Sector Insights

All four sectors surveyed saw double-digit increases in confidence. The largest improvements were seen in manufacturing, which rose by 13 points to 51%, and construction, which increased by 14 points to 50%. Retail also experienced a significant gain, up 11 points to 51%, and services rose by 10 points to 48%.

Within the services sector, hospitality firms posted a particularly strong rebound in sentiment. Confidence across these sectors reached their highest levels in several months, ranging from four months in services to seven months in manufacturing.

Amanda Dorel, regional director for the South East at Lloyds, said: “This result reflects the resilience and ambition of firms in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With confidence in both their own prospects and the wider economy on the rise, businesses are now positioning themselves for fresh growth – whether that’s expanding into new markets, evolving their offerings or investing in their teams. At Lloyds, we’re committed to continuing to provide the support they need to turn this momentum into long-term success.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “The rise in business confidence demonstrates the resilience of UK businesses and their ability to navigate challenges, such as rising costs and uncertainty. Increased optimism, along with an expected uplift in trading prospects, is prompting businesses to invest in growing and upskilling their workforce, putting them in a prime position to capitalise on increased demand and drive future growth.

“This chimes with the expectations businesses set out at the beginning of the year, where they predicted a strong start to 2025, with the majority (70%) expecting to see their turnover increase in the year ahead. To sustain this positive momentum, it is important that businesses continue to innovate and adapt, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient to future challenges.”