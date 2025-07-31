South East business confidence rises in July

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Business confidence in the South East rose seven points during July to 44%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds.

While companies in the South East reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down two points at 49%, their optimism in the economy rose 17 points to 39%. Taken together, this gives a headline confidence reading of 44% (vs. 37% in June).

Looking ahead to the next six months, South East businesses identified their top target areas for growth as evolving their offering, for example by introducing new products or services (40%), investing in their team, for instance investing in training (40%), and entering new markets (37%).

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

National picture

Overall, UK business confidence increased one point in July to 52% – its highest level since 2015 and the third consecutive monthly increase.

Firms’ optimism in their own trading prospects rose one point to 58%, while their confidence in the wider economy increased two points to 47%

Wales was the most confident UK nation or region for the second month in a row (76%), followed by the North East (73%).

Sector Insights

July saw the service sector’s confidence increase by 11 points to 61%, one of the main drivers behind this month’s overall increase in business confidence, indicating strong momentum in the sector. This gain was partially offset by declines in other areas, with retail firms down eight points, manufacturers down four points and the construction sector down six points.

Amanda Dorel, regional director for the South East, said: “South East firms firmly focused on their ambitious growth plans.

“Whether these involve launching new products, running new training or investing in new technology, we’ll continue to be ready to help local firms take their next steps with our tailored, on-the-ground support.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “This continued upward trend reflects a growing sense of cautious optimism across the UK economy, underpinned by both improved trading prospects and broader economic sentiment. Despite ongoing cost pressures, firms are positioning for growth, particularly in services where hiring and investment plans are accelerating.

“Overall business confidence remains buoyant, with firms well placed to take advantage of opportunities such as new markets, adopting new technology and workforce expansion amid evolving market conditions.”

