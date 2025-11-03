Southwick Square Co-op relaunches following major programme of improvements to ‘transform’ the store

Co-op

Southwick Square Co-op re-launches this Friday (November 7) following a seven-week programme of works and improvements worth over £1 million to ‘transform’ the store.

Located on Southwick Square, Southwick, the near 5300 square foot new-look store will support 20 local jobs and will open between 7am – 10pm Monday to Saturdays, and 10am – 4pm on Sundays.

The new-look store will include a range of added services including Costa Coffee Express machine. Self-service tills and a Click and Collect service through Co-op’s coop.shop online website, as well as online platforms including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

The store will also have InPost lockers, Amazon and DPD parcel collections for added convenience.

New refrigeration enhances the fresh, chilled and frozen range, and also supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint, plus Co-op’s focus on food-to-go and meal deals; Hot food, Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning beers and wines and, everyday essentials.

Committed to backing British agriculture, all of Co-op’s own meat, poultry and dairy is 100% British – including in its pies, ready meals and sandwiches.

Member price savings create additional value for Co-op members, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Tony Hatfield, Co-op’s Southwick Square store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in our Southwick Square store – the works will be really transformative, with a fresh new look and layout it looks fantastic. We would really like to thank the community for their support during the works. We are proud to be part of the local community, and with a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone - we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Southwick.”

Soft plastic recycling will also available in the store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years. Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, its 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting coop.co.uk/membership