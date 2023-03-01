A specialist travel company that was founded in Hurstpierpoint has won a prestigious award.

The Cruise Line Limited was named Luxury Cruise Agency of the Year at the 2023 Travel Trade Gazette Luxury Travel Awards, which was held at the Biltmore hotel in Mayfair on Friday, February 24.

Managing director David Smith said: “I am incredibly grateful to each and every member of the team for their outstanding efforts, and I am excited to see what the future holds. We’ve continually risen to every challenge and have done so without compromising our incredible service values while still striving to improve every element of our business.”

The Cruise Line was founded in 1993 and is a specialist luxury cruise agency that offers bespoke ocean, river, and expedition cruise experiences around the world.

The Cruise Line Limited was named Luxury Cruise Agency of the Year at the 2023 Travel Trade Gazette Luxury Travel Awards. Photo by Steve Dunlop, www.stevedunlop.com

The judges of the recent competition said: “The Cruise Line impressed with its laser focus on providing a seamless customer journey, which has seen the company receive excellent customer reviews and stand-out results in the past year. There has been impressive work too around supporting staff, charitable work and sustainability. Uniquely, the agency publishes an annual Green Report, plants a tree in Malawi for every booking made and has numerous eco initiatives in its office, making it a worthy first-timer winner at these awards. Huge congratulations!”