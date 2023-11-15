St Leonards manufacturer invests in new tech to cope with demand

St Leonards on Sea premium electrical accessories manufacturer Focus SB has invested £90K in a new CNC machine to be installed and commissioned this week to enable the company to cope with increased demand for its products.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Focus SB luxury electrical accessories manufacturer in St Leonards on Sea has invested £90K in a new CNC machine from XYZ machine tools to be installed and commissioned this week, prior to a visit from HRH The Princess Royal this November, to enable the company to cope with increased demand for its products, notably impacted by the launch of its Alisse accessories range in collaboration with global lighting controls manufacturer Lutron, as well as its new Renaissance product.

In addition the Company has also signed off on a new replacement paint spray booth to be installed in the week before Christmas at a further investment of £20K.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director, Gary Stevens comments: "Our philosophy at Focus SB has always been to be the number one manufacturer of luxury electrical accessories, and that means investment in innovative new products as an ongoing process, in addition to continual investment into new technology and equipment.

Focus SB's new CNC being delivered to St Leonards on Sea