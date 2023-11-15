St Leonards manufacturer invests in new tech to cope with demand
Focus SB luxury electrical accessories manufacturer in St Leonards on Sea has invested £90K in a new CNC machine from XYZ machine tools to be installed and commissioned this week, prior to a visit from HRH The Princess Royal this November, to enable the company to cope with increased demand for its products, notably impacted by the launch of its Alisse accessories range in collaboration with global lighting controls manufacturer Lutron, as well as its new Renaissance product.
In addition the Company has also signed off on a new replacement paint spray booth to be installed in the week before Christmas at a further investment of £20K.
Managing Director, Gary Stevens comments: "Our philosophy at Focus SB has always been to be the number one manufacturer of luxury electrical accessories, and that means investment in innovative new products as an ongoing process, in addition to continual investment into new technology and equipment.
"This latest investment comes on the back of a previous investment in excess of £120k for another CNC machine and cobot feed. It is our intention to be at the forefront of technology and automation whilst maintaining and developing artisan craftsmanship and blending them together to produce beautiful products.”