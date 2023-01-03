Mid Sussex District Council has allocated more than £36,000 in grants to help micro businesses fund projects that support their growth.

MSDC said that the Cabinet Grants Panel met on Thursday, December 12, to discuss grant applications from micro businesses across the district.

The council announced that the panel awarded 20 grants totalling £36,398.

Councillor Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for Economic Growth and Net Zero said: “We have a wealth of ambitious and creative micro businesses in Mid Sussex, and I’m delighted that we have been able to support their development once again through this grant funding programme. By getting behind these growth projects we can help local businesses that are looking to reach new customers, develop new products and services, become more productive, improve their premises and create more jobs.

Mid Sussex District Council has allocated £36,000 in grants to help micro businesses. Photo: Google Street View

“This was the final round of micro business grant funding for this year and takes our total allocation for 2022/23 to over £70,000. I’m excited to follow the progress of these aspiring businesses as they grow, develop, and expand over the next few years.”

The council said that the supported projects include: funding for solar lighting, new product development, staff training and development, premises improvements, targeted marketing campaigns and backing for the development of online services.