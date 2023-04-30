Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex-based bicycle manufacturer opens new facility by Hailsham

A Sussex-based bicycle manufacturer has opened a new purpose-built facility by Hailsham.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

Orro Bikes’ new 25,000ft2 site is in the Swallow Enterprise Park in Diamond Drive, Lower Dicker.

Chairman Ian Wilson said: “Orro was conceived to meet a wonderfully simple brief – to create the best and most stylish bikes for serious riders.

"We produce beautifully engineered bicycles in the heart of Sussex in the South Downs National Park, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, an inspiration and a perfect testing ground for our bikes.”

Orro Bikes near HailshamOrro Bikes near Hailsham
Orro’s logo features a picture of a Martlet, the mythical bird that appears on the heraldic shield of Sussex.

A spokesperson from the company said: “Being from Sussex is a big part of the brand’s identity. Right from the start, Orro focused on designing and developing its bikes here, and all of its bikes will be assembled in-house at its new facility near Hailsham.”

The business used to be based at the foot of Ditchling Beacon.

Mr Wilson added: “The values that we set out for Orro at the beginning – quality, performance, innovation, style – these are as important today as they were at the outset.

Orro Bikes near HailshamOrro Bikes near Hailsham
"The key thing is that we do not lose sight of that DNA, which is why I’m so pleased that this new home is in the South Downs because this is who we are. Yes, we do want to become international, we have an aspiration for that, but by bringing our values to that so we will not compromise what we do.”

